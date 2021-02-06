Mary Louise (McClurg) Smith-Baldwin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise (McClurg) Smith Baldwin, 102, of Asbury Villas, Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

She was born on November 19, 1918 in Youngstown, the only child of John Howard and Lucia Janette (Dunbar) McClurg.

Upon graduated from South High School, Louise attended Mount Union College, where she joined Delta Delta Delta Sorority, later becoming a Life Member.

Amongst her many other organizational affiliations were her churches, Trinity United Methodist Church and Boardman United Methodist Church. She also her community involvement through such activities as a Leader with the Camp Fire Girls, a Life Member of the Youngstown Panhellenic Association, an English as a Second Language teacher at the International Institute and as a member of the PEO Sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization for women, through their Chapters CE in Youngstown and AA in Pittsburgh.

Louise will always be remembered and loved as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an optimistic person always looking forward to life’s adventures and had a sunny personality and she loved to laugh. She loved her cousin’s, her many close friends, her pets and entertaining. She also enjoyed her Bridge Clubs and playing board games “she played to win!” and singing.

She leaves her two daughters Janet Louise (Lee Mantia) Smith of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Barbara Ann (John) Miller of Greenville, North Carolina; a grandson, Erik Alan (Jessica) Leopard and a great-granddaughter, Erika Grace of Forney, Texas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Wilmer Thomas Smith and her husband of 13 years, Willard E. Baldwin, III.

Due to Covid restrictions there will be no funeral services at this time. The family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering to honor Louise at a later date.

Burial took place at Forest lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Asbury Villas for their care and kindness during Louise’s residency with them.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Louise’s name to the Asbury Foundations 700 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or Family Hospice, 700 Bower Hill Road, Suite 6206, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

