POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Frances (Skinner) Wine, 86, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, March 17, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Mary will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend along with for her quick wit, smile and sense of humor.

She was born July 16, 1937 in Orlando, West Virginia, the daughter of Delmer and Icie (Gay) Skinner and moved to the Youngstown area in the early 1960’s.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary was employed with Boardman Local School System as a cafeteria worker and school bus driver. She also was employed as a caregiver for the elderly throughout the area.

Mary was best known for her clean house and being an excellent cook and baker. Her family will miss all her wonderful dishes and desserts especially her vegetable soup and pies. She loved listening to Bluegrass music and attending Bluegrass festivals.

Her husband of over 61 years, Hoy Franklin Wine, whom she married November 7, 1954, passed away on November 29, 2015.

Mary leaves behind to hold onto her memories her two daughters, Connie J. (Brian) Carter of North Carolina and Carol S. (Al) Wine, with whom she made her home; three granddaughters, Austin M. (TJ) Carter, Ashley D. (Ryan) Eng and Bailey K. (Fiancé, Bronson Hood) Potocki and three great-grandchildren, Michaiah R. Sigmon, Gavin F. Fleischer and Beau R. Hood, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Augustine Matthews and four brothers, Roy, Elmer, BW and James Skinner.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Mary on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Pemberton as officiant.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Home Care with Heart and Ohio Living Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Mary throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Mary’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Frances (Skinner) Wine, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.