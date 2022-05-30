COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin W. “Bud” Case, 93, of Columbiana, passed away on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022 at Wickshire Senior Living in Poland, Ohio.

Marvin was born on February 10, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio to Roy Albert Case and Mary Elizabeth (Johns) Case.

He was a member of Boardman Baptist Church where he served for over 40 years as a Deacon, Church School teacher and trumpet soloist in music ministry. He also played trumpet for over 12 years with the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band. In 1958, was offered, but declined, a position with the Johnny Long Orchestra of the “Big Band Era”.

After graduating from Boardman High School in 1947, he served for 8 years in the Navy and 17 years with the Sea Bees Reserve as a heavy equipment operator. In and after his Navy service, he travelled much of the world to over 22 countries including China, Israel, Italy, France, Spain, North Africa, Turkey, Guantanamo, Cuba, Mexico, Greece, Canada and 48 of our U.S. states.

As a civilian, Marvin was a Postman for 37 years with the Youngstown, Poland and Boardman stations.

His favorite sport was scuba diving/spear fishing. As a hobby, he enjoyed woodworking and was quite proud of his Christmas and Easter displays, as well as, his handmade wooden ship models.

Marvin is survived by his only son, Mark (Linda) of Columbiana; one granddaughter, Stephanie (Shane) Duda; sister-in-law, JoAnne Case and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, the former Shirley Mae Yeany and brothers Raymond (Betty Jane) and LeRoy.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. in Boardman.

There will be additional time to pay respects on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. all at Boardman Baptist Church, 1207 Shields Rd., Youngstown with Pastor Dr. Wayne Wible as officiant.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman, where military honors will be provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Marvin’s name to the Boardman Baptist Church, 1207 Shields Rd., Youngstown, OH 44511.

