BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Lee Alberti, 59, of Boardman, passed away August 28, 2022 after a prolonged illness.

Martha was born March 15, 1963, daughter of the late Patrick and Rita (Guerriero) Alberti.

Prior to her illness, Martha worked as a STNA at Assumption Village for fifteen years.

Martha relocated to Rock Hill, South Carolina in 1986 and spent 12 years there before returning home to Boardman. She loved the Carolinas and especially trips to the beach.

She went on to become a STNA and spent the rest of her life caring for others. Her hard-working nature never impeded her ability to have fun. Every task she took on, she did so enthusiastically.

She was a loving mother, sister and aunt. She was known for making us laugh, putting us at ease and lightening any difficult situation. She always impressed us with her many talents; cooking, cross-stitching, working on home projects and crafting.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Laura (John) Moran of St. Louis, Missouri; brother Patrick J. (Linda) Alberti of Williamsburg, Virginia, and sister Mary C. (Dennis) Hlebovy of Boardman, Ohio; three grandchildren, Miles, Sophie and Josie; and three nieces, Michele (Mike) Mathes, Celeste Hlebovy and Jennifer (Tom) Church along with many friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Martha on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Father Matthew Humerickhouse as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Martha’s family would like to thank her friends and former co-workers at Assumption Village who cared for and supported her these past five years, Caprice Health Care Center and Hospice of the Valley.

