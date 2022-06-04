YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha E. Heffron, 79, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 with her family by her side.

Martha was born on September 17, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Ida Mae (Moss) Gifford and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of South High School, and began her career as a waitress for Howard Johnson where she met her beloved husband John F. Heffron.

She then was a proud homemaker raising her family and always caring for all the children in the neighborhood.

Martha delivered the Youngstown Vindicator for many years and then was employed in housekeeping for WKBN along with cleaning homes throughout her neighborhood for the elderly.

Martha was a member of St. Matthias Church and volunteered for the Fighting Little Redman where she was known by all as “Grandma”.

Martha had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed watching her soap operas and crocheting along with having the love of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and neighborhood kids always around her. Her family and friends will miss all her excellent cooking and baking that she took so much pride in making for them.

Her husband John F. Heffron, whom she married September of 1963 passed away June of 2001.

Martha leaves behind to hold onto her memories nine children, Luke (Sue) Heffron, John (Kim) Heffron, Frank Heffron, Betty (Fred Hartman) Koby, Leo Heffron, Margaret (Rob) Moreau, Kenneth Heffron, Thomas Heffron and Judith (David) Dodd; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Robbie Gifford; three half-sisters, Vera Michaels, Shirley Glover and Brenda Gifford and her beloved dogs, Chico and Max along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Mulligan; a granddaughter, Jessica Heffron; a sister, Ida Mae Gregory and her half-brother, Jack Gifford.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:50 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman with a funeral service to be held at 8:00 p.m. with Reverend George Wilkins officiating.

