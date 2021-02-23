Maron Ure Thompson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion Ure (Person) Thompson, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 25, 1926 the daughter of Oscar and Marion (Anderson) Person.

She graduated from high school in Gary, Indiana and attended nursing school at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio.

She worked as a nurse in Youngstown and Athens, Ohio.

While in Youngstown, she met and married Navy veteran, George E. Thompson in 1949. They raised their family in Copley, Ohio and owned a business in Akron.

Marion was very active in the Presbyterian Women’s Association, participated in the Presbytery and served as a church elder.

Following her husband’s passing, she lived in St. Louis, Missouri near her son, John and family.

Marion’s greatest joy was being with family. In her leisure time, she enjoyed sewing, needlework, and playing with grandchildren.

Marion leaves her daughter, Gail (Keith) Lange of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Rev. Terri (Rev. James) Slate of Clifton Forge, Virginia; son, John (Julie) Thompson of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Thompson and her son, George E. Thompson II.

A private family service will be held at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Private burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home which was founded by Marion’s brother-in-law, Clifford L. Thompson, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Marion’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marion Ure (Person) Thompson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.