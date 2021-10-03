Marilyn Elizabeth Campbell Abbey, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Elizabeth Campbell Abbey, 85, of Poland, passed away on Sunday morning, September 26, 2021.

She was born November 21, 1935 in Butler Pennsylvania, the daughter of Leroy Thomas Campbell and Hazel Sarah Sommerville and was blessed to have in her life a stepfather, Alto Bowman.

Besides being a homemaker, Marilyn was employed at Rite Aid on South Avenue and Comfort Keepers for many years. She then was employed at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley (known as Mrs. Rankin) as the Kitchen Supervisor for over 17 years where she looked forward to going to work because of all the numerous friendships that were formed.

Marilyn had many passions in her life. She was a member of Bible Baptist Temple Church where she made her top priority and focus was her love for the Lord Jesus Christ followed by her family.

She enjoyed reading mystery novels and had a love for animals, especially her own dogs along with being the Pittsburgh Steelers #1 and biggest fan.

Marilyn leaves behind to hold onto her memories; her daughter, Barbara Cerny of Poland; five grandchildren, David P. (Megan) Rankin, Steven J. Rankin, Bryse Michael Rankin, Dean (Cindy) Cerny and James Cerny; six great-grandchildren, Trystan, Jesse, Carolyn, Talan, Hunter and Collin; a brother, Robert S. Campbell along many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Thomas Campbell; her mother, Hazel Sarah and stepfather, Alto Bowman; two sons, Staff Sergeant Leroy David Rankin and Damien King and two brothers, Richard Leroy Campbell and James H. Bowman.

Per Marilyn’s wishes, there was a private graveside service held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Lake Park Cemetery with Pastor Matt Ferguson as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

Marilyn’s family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Oasis Center for Rehabilitation for all love and care shown to Marilyn and themselves throughout this difficult process.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Marilyn’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Elizabeth Campbell Abbey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.