YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Flicker 95, of Youngstown, made her transition to her heavenly home on Wednesday evening, July 19, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Margaret will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend along with her generosity and smile.

She was born March 15, 1928 in Coitsville, Ohio, the daughter of Gardner and Clara (Coy) Morrison.

She was a lifelong area resident and graduated from The Rayen High School in 1945.

Margaret was employed as a sales clerk for several department stores including GC Murphy, Sears and McKelvey’s along with being a proud homemaker.

Margaret loved the Lord with all her heart, mind, soul and strength and her greatest joy was serving Him. She was a former member of Gibson Heights Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School for over 35 years, Vacation Bible School, was an anointed Deaconess, participated in the prayer chain, visited the sick and shut-ins and was head of the free meal program for over 16 years. She is a member of Poland Village Baptist Church where she sent bulletins to the homebound and participated in the prayer chain. She also was a volunteer for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley for numerous years.

She always made her family her top priority and was a true matriarch. Margaret was able to accomplish many activities on her blessing list including riding in a hot air balloon and on a fire truck. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word searches along with spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Her husband of over 66 years, Robert Flicker, whom she married December 15, 1945, passed away on April 25, 2012.

Margaret leaves behind to hold onto her memories her three daughters, Beverly (Stephen) Mirich of Austintown, Janet (Paul) Moore of North Carolina and Pattie Anzevino of Boardman; seven grandchildren, Steve (Cassy) Mirich, Tammy (Brian) Lowe, Michael Parker, Benjamin (Nina) Parker, Laurie (Ajit) Singh, Michelle (Tony) Cheff and Laurinda (Brian) Soloway; 21 great-grandchildren, Faith (Wyatt), Maelee, Sami, Isaac, Deacon, Abigail, Isabella, Joshua, Brady, Victoria, Emily, Max, Jaitan, Anika, Marisa, Marley, Dominic, Starla, Carter, Callie, Luke and a great-great-grandson, Cairo, along with another great-great-grandson to be born in September.

Besides her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dom Anzevino; a brother, Gardner Morrison, Jr. and two sisters, Dorothy Heck and Anne Norling.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Margaret on Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

There will be funeral service held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Poland Village Baptist Church, 79 Hill Drive, Poland, where additional viewing will take place from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to either the Rescue Mission, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44510 or Poland Village Baptist Church, 79 Hill Drive, Poland, OH 44514.

