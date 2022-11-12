CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret C. Shuler, 101, of Canfield, passed away Thursday evening, November 3, 2022.

She was born December 18, 1920 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Kathleen (Byrne) Bernstein and was a lifelong area resident.

Margaret graduated from Beaver Falls High School.

She was a proud United States Army Veteran serving with the US Woman’s Army Corps during World War II. Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge, Margaret was employed in sales for numerous years.

Margaret will always be remembered for being very family oriented and her love of dogs.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories, a son David Shuler of California, and three sisters Katherine Elman and Anne Zurcher both of Chicago and Joan Taylor with whom she made her home for many years, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Edward Bernstein.

There were private funeral services held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman, with Pastor Russ Adams as the celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Burial took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

