Margaret Ann (MCGovern) Bertin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Bertin, 87, of Boardman, peacefully passed away on Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019.

Margaret will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her loving and caring personality.

She was born on December 27, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Florence Jane (Hewitt) McGovern and was a lifelong area resident.

Margaret graduated from Ursuline High School.

She also attended the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Margaret was a proud homemaker along with being the Bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Joe Bertin Carpet Cleaning, for several years.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, the Seton Catholic Woman’s Club and her High School Bridge Club.

Margaret had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed baking cookies especially for the holidays, knitting, sewing, swimming and had many wonderful memories from all the time the family spent at their summer cottage on Lake Erie.

Her husband, Joseph Walter Bertin, whom she married December 27, 1951, passed away on September 20, 1996.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories her children, Joseph W. (Pamela) Bertin III of Boardman, Gerald J. Bertin of Canfield, Margaret A. “Peggy” Bertin of Poland, Mary Susan “Suzy” (Joseph) Bobeck of Solon, Thomas J. (Bruce Heckenberg) Bertin of Tampa, Florida, William J. Bertin and James F. (Lisa) Bertin of Pennsylvania; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Louise (Frank) Beck of Boardman along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a son, Michael G. Bertin and a sister, Florence Jane Hart.

There was a private Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church with Father Gerald DeLucia as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Margaret’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Woodlands Assisted Living for all the care and compassion shown to them and Margaret throughout this difficult time.

Memorial donations can be made in Margaret’s name to Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry, 4820 Shields Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

