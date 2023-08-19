YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucretia “Lucy” Flickinger, 37, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 17, 2023 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Type Two Diabetes.

She was born April 10, 1986 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Martha (Ealy) Flickinger and was a lifelong area resident.

Lucy was a proud homemaker and a loving mother. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her family.

She was employed with Belmont Confections and most currently at Quick Check-Shell Gas Station on South Avenue as a supervisor for over two years.

She enjoyed playing her PlayStation 4 and on her phone but she especially loved her beloved dogs Snickers, Jacks, Benny and Opie.

Lucy leaves behind to hold onto her memories her fiancé of many years, Chris Jones; her beloved children whom she adored, Sarah, Christopher and Xavier Jones; her mother, Martha Conrad of Texas; her sisters, Margaret Flickinger and Martha Flickinger; a niece, Michelle and nephews, Gary, William, Caleb and Elijah and along with many cousins and friends.

Lucy was preceded in death by her father, along with her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Per Lucy’s request, a caring cremation has taken place and private funeral services will be held.

Lucy’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Select Specialty Hospital and Hospice of the Valley for all the loving care and compassion that was shown to Lucy and them throughout this difficult process.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

