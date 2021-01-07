Lucille Mae Wright, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Mae Wright, 91, of Youngstown, formerly for over 65 years of Calla Rd., North Lima, passed away early Tuesday afternoon, January 5, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Lucille will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, generosity, caring nature and smile.

She was born September 5, 1929 in Greenford, the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Hofmann) Horst and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1947 graduate of North Lima High School.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Lucille was employed as a nurse’s aide for three years at Southside Hospital.

She was a member of New Covenant Church of the Nazarene, the Beaver Township Fire Department Auxiliary and Mount Olivet Quilters Group.

Lucille had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, feeding the birds and passion for animals but she especially loved being with her family.

Lucille leaves behind to hold onto her memories her husband of over 72 years whom she married on September 10, 1948, four children Patricia Ann Wright of North Carolina, Kenneth W. (Veronica) Wright of New Middletown, Douglas E. (Liz) Wright of Austintown and Kellie A. (Wendy) Wright of Leetonia, thirteen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a brother Lawrence (Bonnie) Horst of Oklahoma and a sister Helen Marie (Craig) Wince of Greenford along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by a sister Thelma Bashline and two brothers Harold and Ted Horst.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday morning, January 9. 2021 from 10:00 – 11:50 a.m. at Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Rd. Greenford.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Greenford Christian Church, Greenford, with Pastor Bob Donato officiating.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering if your health allows.

Private Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Lucille.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

On behalf of Lucille’s family they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Buckeye Hospice and the entire staff at the Victoria House for all the love and care shown to Lucille throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Lucille’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucille Mae (Horst) Wright, please visit our floral store.