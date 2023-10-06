YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois E. Blackson, 97, of Youngstown passed away on Wednesday evening, October 4, 2023 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Lois was born on January 28, 1926 in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Guy and Olive (Blystone) Trezona.

Growing up in Fredonia, Pennsylvania, Lois graduated high school and married the love of her life, Carl C. Blackson in September of 1944 on his family farm.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Lois worked as the administrator and secretary for her husband’s furniture business.

In 1970, the Blacksons moved to Ohio, where they settled in Boardman.

Lois was a faithful member of Simon Road Church of God.

She enjoyed baking kolachi with her church friends, bowling, traveling and hosting family get-togethers. Lois especially treasured attending all her grandchildren’s events over the years and spending time with those she loved. She will be deeply missed.

Lois will always be remembered by her children, Elizabeth F. (Wesley) Tell of Pittsburgh, Jean E. Ringer of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Rick C. Blackson (Mary Jo Maluso) of Canfield and Gary J. (Sondra) Blackson of New Springfield; eight grandchildren, Lisa Rendall (Bruce Gold), Alex (Susie) Tell, Jeanna Hanna (Jarod Stewart), James (Bethany) Ringer and Jodie (Eric) Mount, Marisa Zitkovic, Jocelyn (Michael) Edgerton and Jeremy Blackson; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Trezona of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Arthur (Carol) Trezona of Grove City, Pennsylvania and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Carl C. Blackson; sister, Joan Conover and son-in-law, Howard “Jim” Ringer.

Family would like to send a special thank you to Jessica and the care team at Briarfield Manor for their tender care and also the Sanctuary Hospice team for their guidance and care during Lois’ final days.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Lois on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road, Boardman, OH 44512, where a funeral service will follow at 12:0 Noon with Pastor Charles Cunnigham presiding.

Burial will be in Delaware Cemetery in Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

Professional services are entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson–Filicky Funeral Home of Boardman.

