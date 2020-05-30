Lenora V. “Leo” Hall, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lenora V. Hall, 79, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Lenora will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her generosity and sense of humor.

She was born May 23, 1941 in Wellsville, the daughter of Oscar Rowe and Rose Grebenz and was a lifelong area resident.

Lenora received her associates degree in nursing from Youngstown State University and was employed for over 25 years as a registered nurse at Northside Medical Center until her retirement in 2006.

She was also a proud homemaker and an excellent cook of many wonderful dishes but her family will miss her famous Swiss steak.

Lenora had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, decorating around her house, watching Fox News and debating politics along with entertaining and having parties. Lenora also was an internet shopper extraordinaire and her main enjoyment was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Lenora leaves behind to hold onto her memories three children, Michael Tortora of Cleveland, John (Paula) Barany and Julie Richardson both of Poland; four grandchildren, Natalia, Adriana and Angelo Tortora and Catherine Baran; her beloved companion of many years, Bobby Comerford; four sisters, Eilene Rowe, Carol Thomas, Esther Rowe and Nancy (Jack) Trube; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Dwight Hall, Lenora was preceded in death by two brothers, Oscar and Clarence Rowe; half-sister, Faye Herring.

Lenora’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There was a private graveside service held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Bob Quaintance as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Lenora’s name to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 31, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.