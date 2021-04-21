Lauren R. Shields, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lauren R. Shields, 59, of Youngstown, passed away on Saturday afternoon, April 17, 2021.

She was born February 18, 1962 in Youngstown, the daughter of Harry Jr. and June E. (Whiteside) Shields and was a lifelong area resident.

Lauren graduated from Leonard Kirtz School and attended the Masco Workshop on Bev Rd., Meshel Masco Workshop on Marwood Circle and the Bridge on Westchester Dr. She had many wonderful times and looked forward to seeing all her friends there.

Lauren had a passion for music and enjoyed listening to her sister play the accordion for her. She had a smile that would melt your heart and although she was nonverbal, Lauren always got her point a crossed.

Lauren leaves behind to hold onto her memories; her sister Jennifer Cicchillo of Boardman, a niece Toni M. (Rob) Acevedo, two great nephews and two great nieces along with cousins and friends.

Lauren was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Harry Shields III and James L. Shields.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:50 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Kidd as officiant.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering if your health allows.

Private burial will take place at Forest lawn Memorial Gardens, Boardman.

On behalf of Lauren’s family they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Siffrin Inc. for all love and care shown to Lauren over the last 27 years.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Lauren’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lauren R. Shields, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.