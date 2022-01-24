YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth M. “Ken” Signor, Jr., 87, of Youngstown, passed away Saturday morning, January 22, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

He was born June 20, 1934 in Youngstown the son of Kenneth M., Sr. and Mary (Terlecki) Signor and was a lifelong area resident.

Ken was a graduate of The Rayen School and then proudly served in the United States Navy for six years until he received his Honorable Discharge.

Ken had a lifelong career in the banking industry. He was employed for numerous years with Chase Bank where he served in various positions, especially as a loan officer.

He was a member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church and enjoyed bowling. He was in numerous leagues and bowled a perfect 300 game.

His wife and the love of his life, the former Shirley Niles, whom he married in January 9, 1960, passed away after 57 years of marriage on June 14, 2017.

Ken leaves behind to hold onto his memories his sister, Myrna Maple of Youngstown and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Ken was preceded in death by his brother, David Signor.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with a funeral service to be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Carpenter as officiant.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Ken’s name to the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

