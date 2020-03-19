Kathy Marrokal, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Marrokal, 71, of Poland, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

She was born on July 16, 1948 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James and Ellen (Podolsky) Hall and moved to the Youngstown area in 1966.

Kathy graduated from Sharon High School and she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Besides being a homemaker, Kathy was a teacher for over 24 years with ITT Technical Institute. She retired in 2014 from Holiday Inn & Suites where she worked in the sales and catering department.

Kathy was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed shopping, socializing with friends and attending the YMCA and mall walking. Kathy also enjoyed traveling with her cousins and spending time with her grandchildren where she was always at their events.

Kathy leaves to hold onto her memories her daughters, Kelly (James) Vidman and Kristen (Mike) Perry both of North Lima; five grandchildren, Taylor, Trenton, Mikie, Mallory and Matthew; two sisters, Audrey Smith of Boardman and Trudy Johnson of Youngstown and a close friend for many years, Ed Perez, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Kathy’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathy (Podolsky) Marrokal, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.