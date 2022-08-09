YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Zurcher, 69, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022 with her loving daughters and close friends by her side.

She was born September 4, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of James Daley and Ann Hubert. She was a lifelong area resident. Karen also was blessed to have a wonderful step father, Sam Brent, whom helped raise her.

Karen graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1970 and was of the Catholic faith.

Karen took great pride in being a homemaker and loved all the tasks that came along with it like cooking, cleaning and doing laundry. Karen was an excellent cook and baker and her family will miss all her wonderful dishes of chicken and dumplings, halusky and homemade cakes.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Karen enjoyed working at the Washtub Laundromat in Struthers where she made many great friends. Her favorite role of all though was being an amazing wife, mom, grandmother and friend.

Karen will always be remembered for her amazing sense of humor. Even towards the end, she was always trying to put smiles on everyone’s faces. She also never knew a stranger, and could make friends anywhere she went. Lastly, Karen will always be remembered for the love she had for all of her dogs.

Karen leaves behind to hold onto her memories her beloved daughters, Jamie Baptiste of Youngstown, Kristen Zurcher of Columbus and a niece, Veronica Hajdari, whom she thought of as her third daughter. She also leaves her grandchildren, DeCosta and Brayden Baptiste, two brothers Richard (Kim) Brent and James Daley, her precious dogs, Grady and Butch, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband of over 26 years, Carl D. Zurcher, who passed away on June 10, 2022, her son, John R. Simmons, a sister Patricia A. Klazon, a brother Robert John Daley and all her beloved dogs whom she is now reunited with upon crossing the rainbow bridge.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:55 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 p.m., all held at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Aside from flowers, material contributions may be made in Karen’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512 because of her love for animals.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Karen’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karen Sue Zurcher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.