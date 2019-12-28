June E. (Jackson) Larson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June E. Larson, 82, of Youngstown, who passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, December 26, 2019, with her family by her side.

June will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her humbleness and quit personality.

She was born February 22, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lemuel, Sr. and Dorothy (Phillips) Jackson and was a lifelong area resident.

June was a graduate of South High School and was employed since she was 16 years old as a cashier starting with Tamarkin Company and retired from Value King Grocery Store. She was also a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. June was an exceptional cook and baker and her family will miss her famous Swedish meatballs and homemade pies.

June had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed trips to casinos, gardening, traveling with her family, playing Bingo and doing lottery scratch off tickets and making crafts. She also loved and adored her family especially her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

June leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children, Lars (Kim) Larson of Youngstown, David (Fiancé Andrea Anguish) Larson of Lowellville, Linda (Rick) West of Youngstown, Sonja Ellis and Ruth Larson both of Salem; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and a half-brother, Frank (Debbie) Goss of Canfield; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Charles E. “Chick” Larson, Sr. who passed away April 3, 1994; June was preceded in death by her son, Charles E. “Cel” Larson, Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Sonja; a brother, Lemuel “Bud” Jackson, Jr. and her half-brother, Grant “Butchie” Goss.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a Celebration of June’s Life held at the Thomson Filicky Funeral Home on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Hunt as officiant.

On behalf of June’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of the Woodlands at Austinwoods Nursing Facility for all the care and compassion shown to them and to June throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to June’s family.

To send flowers to June’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 30, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.