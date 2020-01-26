Julia B. Barnes, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia B. Barnes passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Hospice House surrounded by family and the wonderful Hospice caregivers.

She was born on January 29th, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lester and Hazel (Timblin) Datson.

Julia was a dedicated dancer who performed at many venues including the Canfield Fair throughout her childhood.

After graduating from North Lima High School she attended Youngstown College and began her career at Butler Wick & Company.

In her early twenties, Julia met the love of her life, Eugene P. Barnes. The two married September 5, 1964 at Saint Charles Church and started a family in Boardman.

Julia took time off from her career to raise and nurture their five children and spent time volunteering for their school activities at Saint Charles Catholic School. As her children got older, Julia returned to Butler Wick & Company as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 2004.

Julia had a passion for writing and spent much of her free time creating short stories and poems. Some of her published accomplishments include, Poetic Creations (1993), Whispering Boughs (1998) and she was featured in ‘A Celebration of Poets: Showcase Edition’ in 1997. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, puzzles, coloring and most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Julia will be forever remembered by her loving husband and her children, Bernice Templeman of Boardman, Patricia (Greg) Lendon of Marysville, Michael Barnes of Boardman, Sue (John) Kennedy of North Lima and Colleen (Stratos) Tsambarlis of Campbell. She will also be missed dearly by her grandchildren Tara, Patrick, Gavin Lendon and J.J. Kennedy, along with the newest addition to her family, her beautiful cat Cali.

Besides her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her brother, Jim H. Datson.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Hospice House and Hospice of the Valley staff and volunteers for their compassionate care and support.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Julia’s family.

To send flowers to Julia’s family, please visit our floral section.

