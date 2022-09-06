COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Mae (Hughes) DuVall, 90, of Columbiana, who peacefully passed away on Friday evening, September 2, 2022.

She was born February 9, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Ralph D. and Florence M. (Elbel) Anderson.

She was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Chaney High School.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Juanita began her career as a supervisor for Sears Department Store which spanned over 34 years and she retired in 1993. She worked and spent time at the Uptown Store, Youngstown, Southern Park Mall, Boardman and Middlebug Heights in Cleveland.

Juanita was a member of New Covenant Worship Center, Church of the Nazarene, the Noteables and the Hammond Organ Club. She was a former member of First Covenant Church of the Nazarene where she was a Sunday school teacher and aided her first husband James in the bus ministry.

Juanita had many passions throughout her life and will always be remembered for her generosity, smile and caring nature. She enjoyed traveling all over the United States and abroad with her granddaughter Heather and was extremely talented as a seamstress. Juanita was an excellent baker and her family will miss all her homemade Christmas cookies, pies and kolachi.

Juanita leaves behind to hold onto her memories her children Diane R. (Jack) Kechler with whom she made her home, Linda D. (Terry) Frazier of Virginia and Clyde R. (Malva) Hughes of Pennsylvania, four step children and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind two brothers Chester (Betty) Anderson and Donald R. (Linda) Anderson and a sister JoAnn M. (Fred) Grazier along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband James Robert Hughes, her second husband Dean DuVall, two brothers Walter Anderson and Marvin Anderson, two sisters Delores M. Royal and Lucinda M. Wright and two step children.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, September 9, 2022 from from 12:00 – 12:55 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. all at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, with Pastor Russ Adams officiating.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Juanita’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Hospice of The Valley for all their care and compassion shown to them and Juanita throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Juanita’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

