Joseph Rowley, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” Rowley, 80, of New Springfield, passed away Monday evening, March 23, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Joseph will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his kindness, generosity and caring nature.

He was born November 23, 1939 in Georgetown, Pennsylvania, the son of John V. Francis (Willey) Rowley and came to the Youngstown area as a child.

Joe was a self-employed truck driver for over 40 years and attended Good Hope Lutheran Church, North Lima.

Joe had many passions throughout his life and his main enjoyment was spending time with his family.

Joseph leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife, the former Karen M. Foreman; his children, Joseph V. (Sue) Rowley of Unity, Diane Buch of Michigan, Beth Ann (Jay) Willis of North Lima and James (Melanie) Rowley of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce (Wanda) Rowley of Florida along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his twin sister, Linda McElhanny; a sister, Ina Morton; three brothers, Kenny, Melvin and Johnny Rowley.

Joseph’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

