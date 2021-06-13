John W. Mentzer, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Mentzer, 58, of Boardman, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, from complications of a lengthy illness.

John was born May 22, 1963, in Youngstown, the son of John S. and Cindy (Shaffer) Mentzer and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and Choffin Career Center and has been employed at Youngstown Tool & Die Co., as a CNC machine operator for the last 20 years.

John was an avid golfer and faithful fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns, no matter what the score of the game was. He always had a great attitude and held onto it even through his illness.

He is survived by his mother, Cindy Mentzer; brothers, James (Sally) Mentzer, Jeff (Janine) Mentzer and a nephew, Jeffrey Mentzer, Jr.

John was preceded in death by his father, John S. Mentzer.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to the charity of John’s Choice, The Alzheimers Association, 408 Ninth Street SW, Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707.

