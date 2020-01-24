John Karl “Jack” Dietzel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Karl “Jack” Dietzel, 83, of Youngstown, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Ivy Woods Manor, North Lima.

He was born September 7, 1936 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Dorothy (Krichbaum) Dietzel and was a lifelong area resident.

Jack graduated from Boardman High School, Willington (Ohio) College and did post graduate work at Drexel University.

He then worked as a chemist at Reactive Metals in Niles (which became Ajax Magnathermic), Berylium Corporation in Reading Pennsylvania and Fansteel in North Chicago Illinois.

Jack married Margaret Schubert and to them were born John Karl “Jack” Dietzel and Elizabeth Marie Dietzel.

He sang in choirs throughout his schooling and church and was active in several local plays. In high school and college he was on varsity tennis teams. He was also an accomplished pianist and in college formed a band called the Skylighters

Jack is survived by his two children Jack (Noreen) Dietzel of Indianapolis and Linda (David) Raymond of Jacksonville, Florida as well as brother Ron of Boardman.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a sister LaVerne Dietzel.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m., which will be conducted by Pastor Duane Bull of Highway Tabernacle and assisted by Pastor Larry LaVerne with a dinner to follow all at 193 W. Main St, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Burial took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Family requests that material contributions be made in Jack’s name to Highway Tabernacle Missions, 3000 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown, Ohio 44505.

Arrangements have been entrusted the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.