YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John James Rybak, Jr., 74, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on April 27, 2022.

Born on April 21, 1948 to John Sr. and Evelyn Kubes Rybak, John graduated from West High School in 1966 and attended Cleveland State University.

He was drafted into the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. John was incredibly proud of his service to his country, during which time he earned the rank of SGT and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

After receiving an honorable discharge in 1970, John began his career with Ohio Bell/AT&T and worked as an Installation Repair Technician for over 31 years, including a transfer to the Youngstown area where he got married and raised his family. John also worked for 11 years at Delphi in Vienna. His work ethic is legendary, inspiring all around him and allowing him to outpace much younger colleagues, even when working on an assembly line in his 60’s.

John’s life of service did not end with the military, as he was a devoted family man and friend throughout his entire life. Cheering on his children at every school and sporting event, going to see them at colleges throughout the country and regularly visiting to help around the yard and spend time with his grandsons when his daughter had a family of her own. He maintained regular coffee and donut meet ups with friends in Youngstown, frequently spoke to family and friends who lived out of town and was a daily confidant and source of support for his former spouse and longtime companion, Debbie.

He was passionate about outdoor pursuits; greatly enjoying fishing, walking and yardwork. Second only to his family, having a well-maintained lawn was his greatest source of pride.

John was a classic car enthusiast and regularly attended car shows and swap meets throughout Ohio, including spending his last weekend at one with his young grandsons. He collected car memorabilia and loved purchasing duplicates to share with fellow enthusiasts that he knew. His generous nature was not limited to collectables. His only vice was playing the lottery and he would celebrate any win with as many people as he could: sending money to his family, buying gifts for his grandsons, and even thanking the folks who sold him the tickets with a few bucks. He lived modestly, preferring to give to everyone important in his life.

John was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his longtime companion, Debbie; daughter Hollie (Steven) Betters; son Josh; beloved grandsons Aiden, Nathan and Emmett Betters; and siblings Bill, James (Carol), Sue, Dee and Annie (Gary).

John will be laid to rest with full military honors in the presence of close family at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

