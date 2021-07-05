Jerome A. “Jerry” Balluck, Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown – Jerome A. “Jerry” Balluck, 88, of Youngstown, passed away on Saturday morning, July 3, 2021 at Hospice of The Valley, Hospice House.

Jerry was born April 18, 1933 in Youngstown, the son of the late Stephen and Helen (Broscoe) Balluck and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from The Rayen School in 1951, then continued his education at Kent State University and graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in business administration.

Two years out of high school, Jerry was drafted into the United States Army and was assigned to Ft Hood, Texas, where he was with the armored tank division.

Jerry was employed with the State of Ohio in the industrial safety and hygiene division and later worked for the Borden Dairy Company as a manager of safety inspections throughout the United States.

Along with being “Mr. Fix It” of any and all things, Jerry was an avid golfer and a mainstay at Stambaugh Golf Course.

Jerry leaves behind his sister Patricia (Stu) Dickson of Boardman, a nephew Gregory Dickson of Atlanta, Georgia, a niece Sara Hudgens and a great nephew Drew Hudgens both of Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 10:30 am until 10:55 am at St. Edward Church, 238 Tod Lane Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Edward Church, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Robert Siffrin as officiant.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.