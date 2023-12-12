KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey T. May, 72, of Kinsman, formerly of Boardman, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Jeff will always be remembered for his fun loving and easy-going personality along with his generosity.

He was born November 29, 1951 in Youngstown, the son of Elmer and Frances (Johnson) May and was a lifelong area resident.

Upon his graduation in 1969 from Boardman High School, Jeff enlisted in the United States Navy to proudly serve our country. He served during the Vietnam War being stationed mainly in Hawaii but also had to travel to the Philippines for special duties and earned the rank of E4. Jeff was awarded the following decorations for his service; the National Defense Service Medal and the Meritorious Unit Commendation and then received an Honorable Discharge on May 9, 1975. His family all served in the military, his mother and father both served in World War II,his brother in the Vietnam War and his nephew in Desert Storm.

Once Jeff returned stateside, he began his career as a crane operator. He worked alongside his father at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and then he worked at Copperweld Steel until he was forced to retire due to its closing. Jeff then returned to work for Deferco Farrell Corp in Sharon for over 10 years.

Jeff true passion was collecting and selling classic cars. He also enjoyed going out to dinner, the country lifestyle and spending time socializing with his family and friends.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his beloved wife of over 20 years the former Lina Aposaga whom he married on April 2, 2003 and his brother Steve (Patti) May along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, December 15, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:55 a.m. at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. with Father John Jerek as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman where military honors will be provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW. .

