Jeanne L. McMaster, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne L. (Miller) McMaster of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, exactly one month after her 96th birthday, surrounded by her loving family.

Jeanne was born April 16, 1925 in Youngstown, the eldest of two children, to Joseph and Margaret Miller.

She was a lifelong area resident.

Upon graduating from South High School, Jeanne was employed as a secretary for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company.

In 1948 she married the love of her life, Robert “Scotty” McMaster and together they were blessed with four sons Gary, Greg, Ron and Scott. Jeanne’s boys were her pride and joy.

As a homemaker, Jeanne taught that raising a family and being the loving and generous support to those she loved was indeed a full-time job. Jeanne cooked many delicious meals, was known for her incredible pies and she proved that dirt had no place in her home.

She was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church for her adult life and it was there that she taught her sons to love God.

She looked forward to election season where she volunteered as a poll worker on election days.

Every month, for over 70 years, Jeanne had card club with her closest friends, many of whom she had known since fourth grade. She also bowled in the Wednesday morning league at Boardman Lanes, making another group of very good friends. An avid sports fan, Jeanne always knew when the Browns and Indians were playing and enjoyed attending live Indians’ games with her two oldest grandchildren. Jeanne also loved to travel. Vacationing with her husband and friends in Hawaii, Mexico, California and New York created some of her greatest memories. She also frequently visited Florida but it was her weekends at Lake Erie that she cherished most.

Jeanne leaves behind her four sons, Gary (Ruth) McMaster of Sitka, Alaska, Greg McMaster of Boardman, Ron McMaster (Cheryl) McMaster of Youngstown and Scott (Ann Michelle) McMaster of Boardman; her beloved eight grandchildren, Faye and Dawn McMaster, Nicole (George) Zetts, Dustin, Michael (Lauryn), Danny, Scotty and Shannon McMaster; five great-grandchildren, Ava McKay, Georgio, Vincenzo, Antonio and Francesca. She will also be missed by her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as friends and neighbors.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert McMaster in 1999 and her brother, George Miller.

Jeanne’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Violet, Jeanne’s niece Xandra and the entire staff of Hospice of The Valley, for the care and compassion shown to Jeanne and them throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:50 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., all at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with Pastor Matt Ferguson officiating.

Burial will take place privately at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Please follow all guidelines still of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask.

The McMaster family understands if you feel unconformable or if you are unable to attend, please keep them and Jeanne in your thoughts and prayers.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Jeanne’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeanne L. McMaster, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.