YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Claire (Dellinger) Kozma, 100, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at her residence Friday evening, June 2, 2023.

Jeanne will always be remembered for her smile, kindness and loving nature.

She was born on April 15, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Lettie (Durshal) Dellinger and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and then earned her Bachelor and Master Degree’s from Youngstown State University in Business Administration.

Jeanne helped in the war effort by working at the former Ravenna Arsenal and Cleveland Cliffs followed by being a proud homemaker. She also was employed for over 25 years as a secretary with Newman Olson & Kerr Law Firm and retired in 1993 along with teaching night classes at Youngstown State University in various subjects.

She was an active member and pioneer of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses South Central Congregation on Four Mile Road, Austintown.

Jeanne had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling with her husband across the United States along with doing needlepoint where she won numerous awards at the Canfield Fair.

Jeanne leaves behind her son, Paul (Barbara) Kozma of Fombell, Pennsylvania along with many cousins and friends.

Jeanne was preceded in death by parents and husband, Aurel J. Kozma, whom she married on January 8, 1944 and together they spent over 65 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on August 15, 2009.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Jeanne on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend their heart felt appreciation to Home Instead Senior Care and the entire staff of Hospice of The Valley for all the care and compassion shown to Jeanne and her family throughout this difficult process.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Jeanne’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Claire (Dellinger) Kozma, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.