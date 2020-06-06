Jeanette Ann (Rodgers) Weidner, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannette Ann Weidner 74, of Youngstown, passed away early Monday morning, June 1, 2020.

Jeanette will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born July 14, 1945 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harold W. and Lucille E. (Potter) Rodgers and moved to the Youngstown area in the 1960’s.

Jeanette was a graduate of Moundsville High School, West Virginia.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Jeanette was employed for over 13 years as a clerk for Dr. John J. Brescia and retired in 2013.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where she was actively involved with volunteering for the church in many of their activities.

Jeanette had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed singing karaoke, watching ice skating and dancing with her beloved dogs. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeannette leaves behind to hold onto her memories four children, Robert W. (Linda) Weidner of Lowellville, Richard A. Weidner of Youngstown, Regina M. (Thomas, Jr.) Holden of North Carolina and Ryan M. (Jessie) Weidner of Youngstown; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Duane E. Rodgers and Dale (Shelia) Rodgers both of Moundsville West Virginia, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Eugene Rodgers; a sister, Phyllis Roberts.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Jeanette’s family will be having a private graveside service held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown, with Pastor Bob Quaintance as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Jeannette’s name to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Ann (Rodgers) Weidner, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 8, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.