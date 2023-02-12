COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Hart, 87, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 31, 2023, at Masternick Memorial, New Middletown.

She was born on August 2, 1935 in Poland, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth Schwartz Kerr.

A proud breast cancer survivor, Jean was an avid reader and outstanding cook. She enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and University of Cincinnati Bearcat football games, as well as PGA golf.

She is survived by her son, Brian Hart and his fiancée, Michelle Bisutti; grandson, Camden and her daughter-in-law, Joy Ochman Hart and grandson, Maxwell.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gilbert Hart, a brother, Kenneth Kerr and sister, Elinor Kerr.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

The family would like to thank Masternick and Visiting Angels of Salem for their care, grace and compassion with Jean over the past several years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Family and friends may send condolences at https://www.thompsonfh1932.com

