YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean D. Layne, 94, of Youngstown: Jean was reunited with her husband, Delson in heaven during the early morning of Sunday, April 30, 2023.

She was born September 23, 1928, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles D. and Irene M. (Luker) Snyder.

Jean was a lifelong area resident. She attended South High School, was born on Glenaven and raised on Evergreen.

She married her husband Delson and lived on E. Boston. Later she made her home with family and then resided at Omni Manor HealthCare Center on Vestal Road.

Jean and her husband were devoted to the service of others. Together they sponsored children into the Shriner’s Hospital. She was a member of Eastern Star and the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem. Many meals at the Masonic Temple were served by her.

Her love for crocheting and knitting were evident in the prolific amounts of yarn she had and used to produce afghans, baby blankets, clothes, and so many other items. Her skills were such that she won many ribbons at the Canfield Fair, where she worked until well into her 80’s setting up and teaching others about the craft.

Jean is survived by her foster daughter, Betsy (Ronald) Ford, foster grandson, William (Brandie) Foy, Jr. with whom she lived for a while; foster granddaughter, Brittany Austin; three foster great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, including Donna (Eddie) Wheeler who spoiled her and she adored; Jennifer L. Baun of Boardman with whom she made her home for a short time.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life Delson H. Layne whom she married on December 15, 1950 and died May 3, 1992; five sisters, Dorothea Stanley, Margaret Oliver, Stella V. Lynn, Vera Morrison and Irene Baun; three brothers, Harold E. Allen, Charles D. Snyder and Glenn R. Snyder, Sr.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Jean on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, where an Eastern Star Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

The family would like to thank the staff at Omni Manor for the care they provided over the last few years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Shriner’s Hospital at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/ or to the Supreme White Shrine c/o Judy Inukai, PSWHP 11077 Fawnhaven Drive, St. Louis, MO 63126

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Jean’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jean D. (Snyder) Layne, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.