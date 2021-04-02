Jane A. Wellendorf, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane A. (Rollason) Wellendorf of Boardman, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Jane was born on June 16, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of Fred J and Josephine (Twitchell) Rollason.

She was a 1961 graduate of Boardman High School and attended Youngstown State University.

On October 10, 1964, Jane married the love of her life, Donald Louis Wellendorf. They shared 50 years of marriage together until Donald’s passing in 2014.

Jane was a founding member and worked as a pre-school teacher at Serendipity Pre-School at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman. She was a devoted member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, where she founded many groups.

Jane enjoyed traveling, especially to Virginia Beach with her family. She and her husband were also frequent patrons of the Youngstown Playhouse. Jane’s presence and smile will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Heather) Wellendorf of Highland Heights and Kristen J. (David) Colley of Austintown; grandchildren, Micaela and Michael David Wellendorf; sister, Joyce (John) Burgess and brothers and sisters-in-law.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald.

There will be a private family service for Jane with a burial at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 1981,

Cleveland, OH 44106.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.