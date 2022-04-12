YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Richard Rauschenberg, 48, of Youngstown, passed away on Saturday evening, April 9, 2022 after a long but courageous battle with Crohn’s Disease.

Jim was born August 3, 1973 in Youngstown, the son of Richard Alan and Myrna Lee (Nesbitt) Rauschenberg and was a lifelong area resident.

Jim was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School along with Mahoning County Career and Technical School and then furthered his education by graduating from ETI Technical College.

He began his career as a technician with Rainbow Rentals and then currently was employed as an electric technician for over the last 22 years with GE Health Care in Aurora, Ohio.

Jim had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed being a gamer, shooting at the range, working on his Subaru automobile and going out to dinner. He also had a love for the Pittsburgh Steelers, running his remote cars and building computers.

Jim leaves behind his father and stepmother, Richard Alan (Mary Ann) Rauchenberg, along with many friends that he made over the years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrna Lee Rauschenberg; his paternal grandparents, Marvin (Colyn) Rauschenberg and his maternal grandparents, Leroy (Jesse) Nesbitt.

There will be a funeral service held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Russ Adams officiating, followed by calling hours where family and friends may pay their respects to Jim from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m., all at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, C/O Northern Ohio Chapter, 4700 Rockside Drive, Suite 425, Independence, OH 44131.

