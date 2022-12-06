BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James John “Jim” Mentzer, 62, of Boardman, passed away Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022.

Jim will always be remembered by his family and friends for his pleasant, kind, easy going nature along with his generosity and kind heart.

He was born August 20, 1960 in Youngstown, the son of John and Cindy (Shaffer) Mentzer and was a lifelong area resident.

Jim was a 1978 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He began his career with Zimmers, which later became American Business, as a set press operator followed by being a sales/service representative for the Pepsi Cola Co.

Jim had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed attending Cleveland Indians baseball games, traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. Jim also loved going and doing many things with his best friend since grade school, Ed Untch.

Jim leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife of over 15 years, the former Sally Motz whom he married on February 12, 2006; his mother, Cindy Mentzer; a stepson, Dave (Tammy) Ramun of Campbell; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Ty Jefferson) Ramun, Jordan Ramun, Samantha Ramun and Alyssia Kuzan; a great-grandson, Ty “Junie” and a nephew, Jeff, Jr. (Danielle) Mentzer, along with cousins and friends.

Besides his father, Jim was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Kimberly Ramun and his brother, John Mentzer.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Jim’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of Masternick Memorial for all the care and compassion shown to him over the last two years and most recently also to Sanctuary Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Jim’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James John “Jim” Mentzer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.