Jacqueline C. (Faux) Fye, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline C. Fye, 95, of Boardman, passed away early Monday morning, June 15, 2020 with her family by her side.

Jacqueline will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, patience and caring personality.

She was born September 27, 1924 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph C. and Catherine Elizabeth (Beatty) Faux and moved to the Youngstown area as a young child.

Jacqueline was a 1943 graduate of South High School.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Jacqueline was employed for over 40 years as a bookkeeper beginning her career at Ray Babik Plumbing followed by Century 21 Real Estate and retired from Right Place Real Estate in 2009.

She was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church where she participated in the choir for over 55 years and was also a member of the Miriam Chapter of the Eastern Star. Jacqueline was a member of the PTA for Boardman Schools along with being past president of the PTA at Boardman Center Middle School and was a Circle Leader for the United Methodist Women’s Organization.

Jacqueline had many passions throughout her life. She loved singing and was an avid sports fan. She also loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Her husband John Smith Fye, Jr. whom she married May 29, 1948 passed away January 28, 1990.

Jacqueline leaves behind to hold onto her memories a daughter, Cathy Lee Cervone of Boardman, five grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Fye, Mistee (Steve) Budrovic, Andrea (James Laihr) Prystash, Shannon Prystash and Nicole (Larry) Conzett; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Jacqueline was preceded in death by a son, Gregory C. Fye and two sisters, Cathy Lee Faux and Patricia G. Faux.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak Jaqueline’s family chose to have a private service held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, Boardman, with Pastor Ashwin Welch.

Burial took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

