AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – J. Dale James, 76, of Austintown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, June 28, 2022.

He was born August 31, 1945 in Youngstown, the son of Jimmy and Wilma (Maizel) James and was a lifelong area resident.

Dale was a graduate of Struthers High School.

He began his career working at General Motors Lordstown for a few years and then at Jim’s Village Motors and Auto Body.

He was a member of the Johnson Club in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, the Croatian Club in Bessemer, Pennsylvania and the VFW in New Springfield.

Dale enjoyed being a snow bird by spending the winters in Lakeland, Florida and socializing with family and friends. Anyone who knew Dale knew that his passion was riding his motorcycles along with attending every yearly bike week in Daytona, Florida.

Dale leaves behind to hold onto his memories his beloved wife of over 11 years the former Ruth Rauschenberg, whom he married July 24, 2010; his children, Jimmy James, Dawn James, Joseph James, Becky Roth and Shelly (Derrick) Martens; nine grandchildren and his sister Judy (John) Kuti along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert James.

There were private funeral services held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, Boardman, with Pastor Matthew Ferguson as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Dale’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of J. Dale James, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.