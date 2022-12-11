YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene F. Baun, 92, of Boardman, was called home on the morning of Friday, December 9, 2022 with her daughter by her side.

She was born February 28, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles D. and Irene M. (Luker) Snyder.

Irene was a lifelong area resident. She attended South High School and was raised on Evergreen.

She married her husband, Homer and lived on Hopkins Road. Later, they made their home with her daughter on Lockwood Boulevard. Irene was devoted to her family but rarely met a stranger and her home was open and welcoming. There was always a pot of coffee on and something to go with it for anyone who sat down to her kitchen table. Her kitchen served as the heart of her home and was a great source of pride as it was built by her husband. She grew up with a love for roller skating where she met lifelong friends and passed it on to her children. Irene also did her part during WWII having been part of the Civil Air Patrol. She also worked as a candy striper. The family started camping and would spend summers at Cook Forest where she and her husband eventually owned property. Irene enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. When she no longer made the trips, she had a couple of her own slot machines which were entertainment and conversation pieces for family and friends, everyone got to take a turn on the one-armed bandit. Later, her scratch-offs provided her with hours of enjoyment.

Irene was a member of Christ Church Presbyterian for its 70 years. She was also a member of Eastern Star beginning with Trias Chapter and later moving to Miriam Chapter.

She worked in area pharmacies in her earlier years at Boardman Drug, Wilkinson Pharmacy, Jones Drug and Cornersburg Pharmacy. Her later career was with Rainbow Demonstrators where she cooked and prepared foods in various grocery stores throughout the area.

Irene is survived by her sons Donald R. (Betty) Baun of Perrysville, Ohio and Curtis A. (Erica) Baun of Boardman; daughter, Jennifer L. Baun of Boardman with whom she lived; two grandsons, William D. (Amy) Amendol, Jr. of Boardman, Scott A. (Jessica) Baun of Crestview, Florida; granddaughter, Cari R. Baun of Sevierville, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ethan, Logan, Gracelynn and Mason; sister, Jean D. Layne of Youngstown; granddogs, Pipsqueak and Jaylah.

Besides her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life for 69 years, Homer Clark Baun married on September 19, 1947, died September 10, 2016; four sisters, Dorothea Stanley, Margaret Oliver, Stella V. Lynn and Vera Morrison and three brothers, Harold E. Allen, Charles D. Snyder and Glenn R. Snyder, Sr.

There will be a private graveside gathering for family with a celebration of Irene and Homer’s lives to be determined at a later time.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for the care they provided.

On a final note, she would often have a certain song played for her by Ernie Mason and later by Dick Thompson; so, as he would sign off, “Good night, Irene.”

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman.

