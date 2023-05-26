YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Bannon, 83 of Herndon, Virginia, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Mr. Bannon was born May 3, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of George and Alberta Bannon.

He received bachelor’s and master’s of music degrees, as well as a Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

He worked in Youngstown Area School District at W.S. Guy School. At the same time, he worked as a musician both locally and out of state.

After retirement, George moved to Red Bank, New Jersey and worked for several years for WBGO, a PBS Jazz radio station in Newark, New Jersey. He moved to Reston, Virginia, in 2011 to be close to family.

George is survived by two daughters, Nancy Bannon and Kathy (Joe) Brokesh; a sister, Patricia Bannon Sprague; four grandchildren, Taylor Brokesh, Jacob MacDevitt, Chloe Brokesh and George MacDevitt and his former son-in-law, Brian MacDevitt.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Bannon, whom he married August 21, 1965 and who passed away September 5, 2008.

Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at St. James Church in Boardman.

