Gary Schrum, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Schrum, 78, of Poland, finished his journey on earth on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Gary will always be remembered for his generosity, his big heart and his love and concern for other people.

He was born on March 28, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Betty M. Schrum and Harry L. Schrum.

Gary worked at K-Mart in management for over 20 years. He later owned his own “PriceLess” furniture and mattress store until his retirement.

Upon his retirement, Gary enjoyed his second home, Bayshore Campgrounds, with his many friends and family.

He was a member of West Minster Presbyterian Church.

Gary was “Santa” for many non-profit organizations for over 50 years. Also over the years, he was on the Board of March of Dimes, Youngstown Area arts Council and was a contributor and volunteer for The United Way. He also helped organize Blood Drives for the American Red Cross. He personally donated more than 40 gallons. He also received awards from Trumbull County Children Services for his volunteer work.

Gary will always be remembered and loved by the love of his life, his bride, Mary; his grandson, Gary III (Briana) Gary IV and Nathan; granddaughter, Jessica; daughter-in-law, Nikki; nephew, Andrew; brother, Lee (Donna) and their children, Debbie, Keith and Brian and his many cousins.

Gary had three children: a daughter, Tammy (Don) and two sons, Doug and Gary, Jr. He had ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren

Mary’s children and grandchildren were Gary’s loving extended family; Connie (Dan), Chris (Jeff), Karen (Joe) and their children, Zach and Miranda.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bruce and his son and best friend, Gary, Jr.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive in Boardman with Reverend Adam Rogers officiating.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the church, with services to follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman.

Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Gary’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.