Gary Lynn Egolf, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lynn Egolf, 68, of Boardman, passed away on Saturday afternoon, November 6, 2021.

Gary was born July 24, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Edward and Ann Marie (Wilkes) Egolf and was a lifelong area resident.

Gary graduated from Poland Seminary High School.

He retired after working as a laborer for over 30 years with various contractors through his union the Laborers Local 125, Boardman.

He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles on South Avenue, Youngstown.

Gary had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, spending time with his family and watching NASCAR and hockey. Gary also loved being outdoors in nature, feeding the birds and watching monarch butterflies along with rooting on his favorite team, the Cleveland Browns.

Gary leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife, the former Betsy Stewart, whom he married on July 7, 2021 after being together for over 36 years. He also leaves a daughter, Valerie (Justin) Meserve of Lordstown; three grandchildren, Amanda Miller, Mark Miller and Marie Meserve; his brother, Daryl Egolf of Florida and his mom, Nancy, along with his aunt, Peggy, nieces, several cousins and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie; aunts, uncles, his parents and grandparents.

Per Gary’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Gary’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary L. Egolf, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.