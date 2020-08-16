Ethel Louise (Yeany) Meek, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Louise (Yeany) Meek, 83, of Columbiana, passed away early Thursday morning, August 13, 2020.

Louise will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, generosity and caring nature.

She was born August 21, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of David Frank and Ethel (Shook) Yeany.

Louise lived the early years in her life in Boardman and was a 1944 graduate of Boardman High School. She then lived in England from 1952 until 1953 and while living there she visited France, Germany, Scotland and Switzerland. Louise then moved to Columbiana in 1969 where she resided until her passing.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Louise began her career as a secretary at Falcon Bronze Company and then was the bookkeeper at Mill Creek Metro Park Office. She retired from the Boardman School System after 21 years of service as secretary to the administrative sssistant in business affairs.

She was a member of Columbiana Baptist Church and the School Employee Retirees of Ohio.

Louise had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking and helping others but she especially loved being with her family.

Louise leaves behind to hold onto her memories a son, Timothy E. Meek of Columbian; a grandson, Joel, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Louise was preceded in death by a son, Douglas R. Meek; two sisters, Shirley Case and Betty Rehn; three brothers, George, Wilbur A. and David W. Yeany.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:50 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

There will be a funeral service held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Wible officiating. The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering if your health allows.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Louise’s name to Columbiana Baptist Church, 44420 Heck Road, Columbiana, Ohio 44408.

