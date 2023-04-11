NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erma (Pinkston) Mahadeviah, 96, of North Lima, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon March 24, 2023.

She was born December 29, 1926 in Winston Salem, North Carolina the daughter of Julius Allen and Lelia (Dwire) Pinkston and shortly afterwards the family moved to Salisbury, North Carolina.

Erma graduated from Salisbury High School and then continued her education at Catawba College where she received her Bachelor’s Degree. Upon graduation, she studied Medical Technology at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and after working for several years at the Rowan Memorial Hospital, she did post graduate studies at Dade County Blood Bank in Florida and Philadelphia Serum Exchange in Pennsylvania. Erma then was accepted as a graduate student at the University of Cincinnati where she earned her Master’s Degree in Immunohematology.

On November 23, 1960, she married the love of her life Dr. Inally (Dave) Mahadeviah and they moved to the Youngstown area. Erma then worked for over twenty six years as the Education Coordinator of the School of Medical Technology at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Erma was an active member and volunteer of the International Quota Club and the Salvation Army both of Youngstown where served as president for one term with each organization. Upon her retirement from the hospital in 1984, Erma continued to work at various jobs along with doing volunteer work throughout the community. She also loved to travel in the United States and abroad with Nadine’s Travel Agency as a representative of the Quota Club and for her own pleasure.

Erma was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologist, the American Society of Medical Technology, the American Association of Blood Banks, the International Society of Platform Speakers and has her name appear in the Who’s Who of American Women.

Erma leaves behind to hold onto her memories her children D. Stuart Mahadeviah of New York and Ann S. Mahadeviah M.D. and her husband Daniel Cardow of Pennsylvania and two grandsons David Paul Mahadeviah and Nicholas Cardow along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband Dr. Inally (Dave) Mahadeviah whom passed away on June 10, 1990, Erma was preceded in death by her son Eric Taylor Mahadeviah, two sisters Tresa P. Horton and Reba Keener and two brothers Tommie B. and Charles A. Pinkston

Family and friends may pay their respects to Erma on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Russ Adams as officiant.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at the Inn at Glenellen and Dr. Anne Stover and her staff for all the wonderful care compassion shown to Erma throughout the years and especially during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to Boardman Baptist Church (Building Fund), 1207 Shields Rd., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

