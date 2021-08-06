Elaine Jean (Horne) Dory-Cain, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Jean (Horne) Dory-Cain, 99, of Boardman, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Elaine was born June 6, 1922, in Youngstown, to parents Anna Catherine (Miller) and Maximillion Carl Horne.

She was Baptized March 18, 1923, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Elaine lived in the Youngstown area her whole life.

She graduated in 1940 from South High School and went on to graduate from Comptometer School and Business Machines.

She worked in the Cost Department at Youngstown Sheet and Tube in Youngstown, Ohio.

Elaine was a long-time member of Faith Community Church (formerly Third Reformed N.C.C.) since 1952. Before that she was a member of Foster Memorial Presbyterian Church, Youngstown, Ohio. Elaine was an active member in her church. She served as an elder, taught Sunday School, women’s fellowship, Bible studies, prayer chain, and choir. Elaine also served as president of Women’s Fellowship, president and vice president of Church Women United of the Greater Youngstown Area, served on the Board of Christian Education, volunteered with Love Pantry and Cathedral Outreach Ministries, and served on different ministries.

Outside of church, Elaine enjoyed her dance club and card parties, and was a member of widowed persons club.

Elaine was married June 8, 1946, to Wesley Dory (deceased May 20, 1984). Together they had four sons: Wayne (Jeanne), Scott (Elaine), Bruce and Mark (Laura). Elaine was remarried April 6, 1991, to John Cain (deceased December 31, 2000).

Elaine enjoyed family, friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves her four sons, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends pay their respects on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12:30 p.m. all at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, with Pastor Kendall Churchill as officiant.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Elaine’s name to your charity of choice.

