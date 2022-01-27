YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward William “Ed” Wright, 93, of Youngstown, formerly for over 65 years of Calla Rd., North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022.

He was born July 15, 1928 in Campbell, the son of Kellie B. and Millie (Back) Wright and was a lifelong area resident. Ed was a 1946 graduate of North Lima High School where he was a member of the first 6 man football team.

Ed proudly served his country 39 years, 8 months and 11 days in the United States Army and Untied States Air Force Reserves. While serving in the Air Force Ed earned the rank of Master Sergeant and was a loadmaster for C119, C123 and C130 planes.

He was an active and devoted member of New Covenant Church of the Nazarene where he served on numerous boards and was a Volunteer Fireman and EMT for over 36 years with the Beaver Township Fire Department.

He began his career as a truck driver for Armor Meats for 8 years and then with Texco for 22 years. Ed also was a bus driver for Boardman Schools for 10 years and a substitute bus driver for South Range Schools for 6 years.

Ed had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed listening to music, sitting on his swing, serving at his church and spending time with his family.

Edward married the love of his life the former Lucille Mae Horst on September 10, 1948 and they shared over 72 years together until her passing on January 5, 2021.

Edward leaves behind to hold onto his memories, three children Kenneth W. (Veronica) Wright of New Middletown, Douglas E. (Liz) Wright of Austintown and Kellie A. (Wendy) Wright of Leetonia, thirteen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Edward was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia Ann Wright, two brothers Kellie B. Wright Jr. and Floyd Lewis Wright and four sisters Loretta Hollon, Florence Stare, Alice Elizabeth Frost and Emma Hazel.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday morning, January 29. 2022 from 10:00 – 11:50 a.m. at Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Rd. Greenford.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Greenford Christian Church, Greenford, with Pastor Bob Donato officiating.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering if your health allows.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Edward’s family they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at the Victoria House for all the love and care shown to him throughout this difficult time.

