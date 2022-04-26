YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Joseph Korchnak, 83, of Youngstown, passed away at Briarfield Manor on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022 with his loving wife and daughters by his side.

Eddie was born March 18, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph P. and Christina (Backus) Korchnak and was a lifelong area resident.

Edward attended St. Matthias Grade School, was a 1957 graduate of Ursuline High School and a member of St. Christine Church.

Eddie was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War and earned the rank of SP4. Edward was awarded the Good Conduct Medal for his loyal service to our country and received an Honorable Discharge on November 27, 1964.

Edward began his career with the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company where he was a steel worker for over 29 years and remained there until its closing. He then was employed with Tuboscope Company and the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier and in their maintenance division.

Eddie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends but his true passion was sports. He loved watching and attending games of Ursuline High School, Youngstown State University, University of Mount Union, the Cleveland Browns and Indians.

He leaves behind, to hold onto his memories, his beloved wife of over 48 years, the former Cynthia A. Kofler, whom he married July 21, 1973; his two daughters, Corinne A. (Robert) Kisik of Alliance and Christine R. (Joshua) McIlvain of Lisbon and his sister, Dorothy Gonda of Boardman, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Paul Gonda and nephew, David Gonda.

There will be a prayer service at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christine Church, Youngstown, with Father John Jerek as officiant.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown where military honors will be rendered for Edward’s service to his country.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Edward’s name to The Sisters of the Order of St. Basil the Great, 500 W. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401; as he had six cousins who dedicated their lives to this community.

