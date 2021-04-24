Edward J. “Ed” Koval, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. “Ed” Koval, 62, of Boardman, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, April 15, 2021, at his residence.

He was born September 22, 1958, in Youngstown.

Ed was a 1976 graduate of Struthers High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Youngstown State University.

He was employed for over 30 years with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier at the Boardman Branch.

He will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was always there to help anyone in need, loved to laugh and make people happy. In his free time, Ed loved animals (especially cats), lifting weights and loved to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Rams and UCLA Bruins, as he was an avid fan of these teams.

Ed leaves behind his wife, Mary Lee (Pallay) Koval, whom he married on June 1, 1985; his daughter, Ava Koval of Kent, Ohio; two brothers, James (Michele) Koval of Austintown and Andrew (Lois) Koval of Boardman; a sister, Andrea (Jeffrey) High of Struthers; mother-in-law, Ann Pallay of Youngstown, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Andrew and Kathryn Koval, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Michael “Mike” Koval and his father-in-law, William A. Pallay.

Per Ed’s request, a private family service was held at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

His final resting place will be in Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

