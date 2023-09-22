LONGS, South Carolina – Edward Harold “Eddie” Kirby, 60, of Longs, South Carolina, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 12, 2023.

He was born on the United States military base in Rota, Spain on November 8, 1962. He was the son of the late Edward and Mabel (Corcoran) Kirby. He was brought to New Jersey as an infant where he lived until moving to North Carolina in 2004.

Eddie was a 1980 graduate from St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Upon graduating from high school, Eddie was employed as a dispatcher and special officer with Holmdel Township Police Department. He studied Criminal Justice at Brookdale Community College. He was hired by Marlboro Township Police Department and attended the Monmouth County Police Academy. He graduated from the police academy on December 19, 1985 and was a canine officer with the bloodhound unit. Eddie loved being a Police Officer. He worked with the communities until he retired from Malboro Township Police Department in 1996 due to an on the job injury.

Eddie was an exceptional hockey player which led him to be invited to the try outs for the 1984 US Olympics Team and unfortunately he sustained a career ending injury to his knee and was unable to continue to play. Eddie had a passion for all sports since he was a child. He was a die-hard New York Yankees, Washington Redskins, NC State basketball and The Ohio State football fan. He loved music and was a talented drummer where he played with the Bayonne Bridgeman Drum Corp until the early 1980’s. He then played snare drum for St. Brendan the Navigator Bag and Pipe, Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

Eddie leaves behind all those to hold onto his precious memories, including his beloved wife of over 34 years, the former Diane Kross whom he married September 24, 1988, his two sons Edward Harold Jr. (Mandy) Kibry of Washington D.C., and Michael Patrick Kirby of North Carolina, a sister Tracy (Kirman) Kasemeyer of Oregon, an uncle Samuel (Sandra) Cornelius of Texas and his aunt Judy Weidner of Youngstown along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Eddie was a protector and stood up for those who could not stand up for themselves. He loved people, life, and his family passionately. He loved the Lord.

Per Edward’s request a caring cremation has taken place under the direction of the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

