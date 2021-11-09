Edith J. Renfrew, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – – Edith Jane Renfrew, 95, of Boardman, peacefully passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 7, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Edith will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her gentleness, humility and generosity.

She was born February 5, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of Phillip and Viola (Walborn) Rodway and was a lifelong area resident.

Edith graduated from Boardman High School in 1944 and then attended Youngstown College.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Edith was employed for over four years as a registered medical technologist for Dr. Frederick Coombs.

Edith was an active member of Canfield Presbyterian Church where she participated as a Church Deacon and Knit-4-Kids and also was a member of the Mahoning County Machine Knitting Guild, Red Hat Society and Order of Eastern Star.

Edith had many passions in her life. She enjoyed making ceramics, painting and doing embroidery work. She was an avid reader and a talented knitter where she would donate her items to hospitals to bring joy to others. Her family meant the world to her and she loved spending time with them.

Her husband Duane D. Renfrew, whom she married June 12, 1948, passed away after 45 years of marriage on August 30, 1993.

Edith leaves behind to hold onto her memories, her three daughters, Linda (Lee) Bovard of Boardman, Rebecca Nelms of Westfield, Indiana and Bonnie (Robert III) Lohr of Canfield; her beloved seven grandchildren, Dr. Lee (Dana) Gemma, Dr. Marissa Gemma, Michael Lohr, Scott (Paola) Gemma, Dr. Christine (Kyle) Latta, Brandon (Meghan) Nelms and Bethany (Matthew) Clapp; her nine great- grandchildren, Nicholas, Lucia, William and Zoe Gemma, Owen and Oliver Nelms, Oliva Clapp and Aveline and Oliva Latta, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Edith was preceded in death by her grandson, Joseph Gemma and three brothers, Phillip, Glenn and Don Rodway.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Edith on Thursday morning, November 11, 2021 from

10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Larry Bowald as officiant.

The family kindly requests that all guest attending calling hours and funeral services please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Edith.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Edith’s name to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, Ohio 44115.

Edith’s family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of The Inn at Ironwood and Traditions Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Edith and them throughout this difficult time.

