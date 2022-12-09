YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae (Lamb) Oliphant, 96, of Youngstown passed away on Monday morning, December 5, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown.

Dorothy was born on October 31, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George E. and Ann (Morgan) Lamb.

Dorothy was a 1944 graduate of South High School and went on to attend Denison University where she joined the sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi. She also attended Youngstown State University.

She worked for Ohio Edison as a Chemical Technician from 1945-1954.

On July 8, 1950, Dorothy married the love of her life, Paul E. Oliphant. They shared 48 years of marriage until Paul’s passing in 1999.

Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker who loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was faithful as a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Youngstown, serving as Church Moderator, Chairman of Worship and Hospitality committees. She was also a member of Marjorie Hall Missionary Circle and Church Chancel Choir.

Dorothy’s generous and loving presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy will always be fondly remembered by her children, Anne L. (Jack) Vacca of Boardman, Gerald P. (Kathleen) Oliphant of Mason, Ohio, Thomas H. (Charissa) Oliphant of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Randall E. (Kym) Oliphant of Falcon, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Timothy, David and Stephen Oliphant, Gian Vacca, Kristin Oliphant and Samantha Oliphant-Pretorius and Burton Oliphant and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by two siblings, Alberta L. Lamb and Merle Lamb.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Dorothy on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at First Baptist Church of Girard, 7 E. Kline Street, Girard, OH 44420. A funeral service will follow at the church at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway, North Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 US or The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017.

Professional services are entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson–Filicky Funeral Home.

